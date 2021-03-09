BRAOU UG annual exams from April 15 

Hyderabad: The Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) Annual Examinations (3YDC Spell-I) for Under Graduate Third, Second and First year B.A/B.Com/B.Sc Programmes will be held from April 15.

The Third Year Degree Examinations will be conducted from April 15 to 20. The Second Year Degree Examinations will commence from April 22 to April 27 and the First Year Degree examinations will be held from April 28 to May 1. The timings of Examinations are 2:00 P.M to 5:00 P.M daily.

To register for examinations visit the University portal: www.braouonline.in. Students can also download their hall tickets from two days before the commencement of Examinations. The last date for registration/ payment of Examination fee through T.S/A.P Online or Debit/Credit Card is March 25.