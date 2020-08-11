[Breaking]: CLAT 2020 is scheduled to be held on September 7 with coronavirus regulations

CLAT 2020: With the coronavirus pandemic still prevalent, the educational sector is the main St affected with all the SET exams getting postponed and academic cancelled. Meanwhile, the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 exam for undergraduate and post graduate candidates is scheduled to take place on September 7.

The examination dates were announced after a general body meeting held in the auspices of Consortium of National Law Universities, which conducts the exams. As per the official information, the CLAT 2020 examination will be held on 7 September, 2020 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The board has decided to conduct the exam through central based online after discussing the possibilities amid Coronavirus outbreak. The CLAT is an entrance examination held for admission into the law courses for ndergraduate and post graduate that were offered by 22 National Law Universities (NLUs) in the country.

The admit cards for the examination shall be available on NLU Consortium website in two week's time. On the other hand, it is stated that the candidates shall not be allowed to enter examination centre without a mask.

Earlier, CLAT 2020 was supposed to be held on 22 August, which was postponed due to coronavirus. The initial date CLAT 2020 examination was scheduled on May 10.