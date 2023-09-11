BYJU’s looks to sell Great Learning, Epic subsidiaries to raise up to $1 bn

New Delhi: Edtech major BYJU’s is mulling to sell two of its subsidiaries, Epic and Great Learning, to raise between $800 million and $1 billion, amid reports that the company has formulated a proposal to repay its outstanding $1.2 billion Term Loan B (TLB).

BYJU'S is looking to raise up to $400 million-$500 million from US-based kids’ learning platform Epic it acquired in May 2022 for about $500 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

The edtech major is also mulling to sell education and upskilling firm Great Learning, and raise more than $500 million, sources said.

BYJU’s did not immediately comment on the development.

Earlier reports surfaced that the company is offering to repay $300 million of the debt within three months if the proposal is accepted while repaying the remaining amount in the next three months.

The lenders are reportedly reviewing BYJU’s proposal, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier, in a determined pursuit of a fair resolution, BYJU's found itself pushing back against “unrealistic and unacceptable terms” made by its US

lenders of Term Loan B (TLB) during the ongoing renegotiation of their contract.

The lenders, employing the threat of litigation, exerted pressure on BYJU's to drastically alter the core of the contract, which had been agreed upon in 2021.

As a non-operative entity in the United States, BYJU's Alpha, a subsidiary of BYJU's, became the target of the lenders' legal actions. BYJU's Alpha was solely created as a borrowing entity, to facilitate the borrowing process of the TLB.

BYJU's maintains that it has consistently met all its financial and fiduciary obligations. As evidence of its financial strength, BYJU's

recently concluded a successful funding round, securing $250 million.

Regarding the ongoing negotiations regarding Term Loan B (TLB), constructive discussions are currently underway and the company aims for a

timely resolution.