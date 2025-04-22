Career Launcher students secure 119 final selections at IIM Ahmedabad for 2025–27 batch

Live
The final selection results for the 2025–27 batch at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) have revealed a significant number of candidates from Career Launcher
New Delhi: The final selection results for the 2025–27 batch at the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) have revealed a significant number of candidates from Career Launcher. A total of 119 students associated with the institute have secured admission offers — 111 in the flagship Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 8 in the Food and Agribusiness Management (FABM) program.
In the highly competitive PGP course, Career Launcher students account for approximately 29% of the expected batch strength, based on an estimated intake of 380–385 seats. This represents a 30% increase in selections compared to last year’s 85 admissions. The institute also recorded a call-to-conversion ratio of 34%.
Meanwhile, the FABM program saw 8 candidates from the institute make the final list, which is about 18.8% of the total intake for the program. This marks a notable rise from 3 selections the previous year — an increase of 166%.