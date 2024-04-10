Career opportunities in consumer law practice

Consumer law is the group of laws that protect the public at large from unfair and predatory business practices. The practice of consumer law concerns itself with protecting individuals from unfair trade, inaccurate information, and unethical ways of doing business.

In addition to the laws that direct corporate behaviour, there are also legal actions that exist in statutory and common law. When an individual brings a claim against a corporation because of a defective product, it’s called a product liability claim. An individual who suffers an injury and other losses because of a defective product can bring a compensation claim. They may ask for compensation for financial losses, pain and suffering, and other losses.

Lawyers who practice consumer law work in a wide variety of practices and settings:

Advocacy groups:

Consumer lawyers work on behalf of a public interest organization that fights for consumer rights. They represent individuals in specific cases. They also work on legislative efforts to change laws in ways that are consistent with their group’s mission.

Large law firms:

Corporations that must comply with consumer laws are often large banks and credit institutions. They have large legal needs, and they often need a team of counsel. Companies choosing to use outside counsel often work with large law firms to meet their needs. The consumer lawyer helps the corporation understand and implement best practices for compliance with consumer rights laws. This way the practitioners also help the corporation defend against allegations of wrongdoing including formal legal actions.

Small and solo law firms:

Lawyers in small firms and solo practice work in consumer law on behalf of consumers. Handling everything from a simple credit card collection to a complex product liability case, small and solo firm lawyers ensure that consumer rights are enforced as they work on behalf of individual clients.

In-house counsel:

Consumer lawyers may also work directly for credit companies. Banks, credit card companies, and other manufacturers that must comply with consumer laws may prefer to employ lawyers directly rather than contract through law firms. Lawyers may work on implementing laws, or they may work to handle complaints and formal litigation.

Independent Consumer Law Practice:

Corporations and consumers alike need lawyers to help them with consumer law. Consumers need protection from unfair practices. Corporations need to be able to do business, and they need to be able to implement laws as they change. By representing their clients, lawyers work to arrive at the right balance between protecting consumers and allowing corporations to function freely and independently.

Consumer lawyers work in a variety of settings and locations. Some lawyers enter the field primarily for public interest and the opportunity to make a positive difference. Others enjoy the area of practice because it often provides for a steady career and income.

So, to sum up the major areas of opportunities in consumer practice as follows:

• Independent Consumer Law Practice

o District Forum: district headquarters

o State forum: state capital

o National Forum: Situated inside Supreme Court complex

• Associate/Principal Associate for Consumer Law/Product Liability Practice at Law Firms

• Litigation Lawyer at Law Firms

• In house counsel in various manufacturers of consumer durables

• Legal manager in insurance companies

• Independent Legal Consultant/Legal Advisor to various manufacturers (after 7 years of experience)

• Consumer contract specialist for law firms or large corporations

• Consumer Advocacy at various NGOs both national and international.

(The author is Principal, IFIM Law School, Bengaluru)