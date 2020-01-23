CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.

On January 23, 2020, Wednesday, Central Board of Secondary Education, released the schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 examination.

According to the schedule, the application process for CTET July 2020 will begin from Friday, January 24, 2020.

Candidates, who are looking forward to applying for the CTET July 2020 examination, will be able to apply online through CBSE CTET official website - ctet.nic.in. The last date of the application for CTET July 2020 is February 24, 2020. Candidates can pay the fee up to February 27, 2020, till 03.30 PM.

CTET 2020: Important Dates









CBSE CTET 2020 Exam Official Website

The CBSE CTET July exam will be held in two shifts on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The test will be held in 112 cities in 20 languages all over India.



The detailed information about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates etc. is available on CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in with effect from January 24, 2020.

The candidates who wish to appear for the examination are advised to download the Information Bulletin from the official website and read it carefully before they apply. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website, i.e. www.ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2020: Fee Details












