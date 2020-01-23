Top
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Education & Careers

CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.

CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.
Highlights

The application process for CTET July 2020 will begin from Friday, January 24, 2020.

On January 23, 2020, Wednesday, Central Board of Secondary Education, released the schedule for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) July 2020 examination.

According to the schedule, the application process for CTET July 2020 will begin from Friday, January 24, 2020.

Candidates, who are looking forward to applying for the CTET July 2020 examination, will be able to apply online through CBSE CTET official website - ctet.nic.in. The last date of the application for CTET July 2020 is February 24, 2020. Candidates can pay the fee up to February 27, 2020, till 03.30 PM.

CTET 2020: Important Dates



CBSE CTET 2020 Exam Official Website

The CBSE CTET July exam will be held in two shifts on Sunday, July 5, 2020. The test will be held in 112 cities in 20 languages all over India.

The detailed information about the examination, syllabus, languages, eligibility criteria, examination fee, examination cities and important dates etc. is available on CTET official website www.ctet.nic.in with effect from January 24, 2020.

The candidates who wish to appear for the examination are advised to download the Information Bulletin from the official website and read it carefully before they apply. The aspiring candidates have to apply online only through CTET website, i.e. www.ctet.nic.in.

CTET 2020: Fee Details




Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative Council chairman Shariff
Amaravati: Capital region farmers shower praises on Legislative...
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
2 held for sexually assaulting woman in Hyderabad
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @ ctet.nic.in.
CBSE CTET 2020: Registration Process Begins Tomorrow @...

More From Entertainment

More >>
Will Duniya Vijay23 Jan 2020 8:12 AM GMT

Will Duniya Vijay's Salaga Live Up To Its Hype?

Get Ready To Witness The Power Of
Get Ready To Witness The Power Of 'Durgavati'…
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu
Andhadun Tamil Remake: Ramya Krishnan To Reprise Tabu's
"Shayad…" Song From
'Shayad…' Song From 'Love Aaj Kal' Is Out…
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors: Kollywood fans
Thala Ajith, Ilayathalapathy Vijay Unrivalled Tamil Actors:...


Top