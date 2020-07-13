CBSE Results 2020: 10th and 12th Results to be Announced Soon; Know How to Check

CBSE Class 10th, 12th Results 2020: The CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020 will be declared in one or two days by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). All the students are advised to keep an eye on the official websites of CBSE, cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. with few hours left for the CBSE 10th and 12th Result 2020.

This year, around 30 lakh CBSE Class 10 and 12th students are waiting for the CBSE Board Result 2020.

Earlier, CBSE said that the CBSE 12th and 10th board Results 2020 will be announced by July 15, 2020. However, it did not confirm whether the CBSE will announce both Class 10 and 12th Result 2020 on the same day. An official confirmation is awaited on the same from the CBSE board authorities.

After the Council for Indian School Certificate Examination, CISCE did not release the merit list of ISC and ICSE Board Result 2020 this year; we expect CBSE will also not announce the Class 10th and 12th toppers list.

CBSE Results 2020: How to Check 10th and 12th Results 2020

To check the CBSE Board Result 2020 for Class 10th and 12th board examination, all the candidates should follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the CBSE results portal, cbseresults.nic.in

Step 2: You will find the active links - Secondary School Examination (Class X) 2020 and Senior School Examination (Class XII) 2020

Step 3: Select the CBSE board examination you want to check for

Step 4: Fill in your CBSE board roll number, centre number, school number and admit card ID.

Step 5: Click on submit button (After the CBSE Result 2020 link will be activated)

Step 6: Your CBSE 10th Result 2020 and CBSE 12 results 2020 will be displayed on your mobile or computer screen

Step 7: Check your scores and take a print out of it for future reference

CBSE Results 2020: Direct Link for 10th and 12th Results

