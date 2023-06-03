Live
CBSE Schools prepare to open by June 12
Previously, most schools had planned to reopen schools on June 7 for senior classes, but following parent requests and noting weather conditions,...
Previously, most schools had planned to reopen schools on June 7 for senior classes, but following parent requests and noting weather conditions, schools were rescheduled to open on June 12. Unlike previous years, where schools reopened in phases starting from senior classes to kindergarten classes with a 10-day interval, this year, most schools are opening for all classes at one time except the section of kindergarten.
As the students' summer vacation is almost over, the teachers have returned to their duties and are busy preparing the schedule. With school reopening dates approaching, schools are also planning to hold orientation sessions to make parents aware of the changes in the education system.
Schools have begun informing parents about the reopening of schools. Before the students assemble after the break, the schools conduct training sessions for teachers, equipping them with the changes as per the National Education Policy 2020 along with the National Curriculum Framework.