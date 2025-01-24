CDAC C-CAT 2025 Results Released: Check Your Scores Now

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) has announced the results for the Computerized Common Entrance Test (C-CAT) 2025 on Friday. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now view their results on the official CDAC website, cdac.in. The C-CAT 2025 exam was held on January 11 and 12, and the results are crucial for admission into CDAC's Post Graduate Diploma programs.

The C-CAT 2025 was conducted over two days, with three sessions across two shifts. Each section of the exam—Section A, Section B, and Section C—was of one hour duration, containing 50 objective-type questions. Candidates were awarded +3 points for each correct answer, -1 for incorrect answers, and no marks for unanswered questions. The maximum score achievable in each section was 150 points.

The exam was organized in the following time slots:

- Section A: 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM and 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

- Section B: 10:45 AM to 11:45 AM

- Section C: 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM and 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

How to Check CDAC C-CAT Results

Candidates who took the C-CAT 2025 can follow these steps to check their results:

1. Visit the official CDAC website at [cdac.in](http://cdac.in).

2. Navigate to the "Education and Training" section on the homepage.

3. Select the "PG Diploma Courses" tab and click on the "Acts Home" tab.

4. Locate and click on the "C-DAC CAT Candidate Login" link under the Important Links section.

5. Enter the required login credentials.

6. The CDAC C-CAT 2025 results will appear on the screen. Review your score.

7. Download and print the result for future reference.

Upcoming Important Dates

- First Round of Seat Allotment: January 31, 2025

- Last Date for Payment of Seat Allotment Fee: February 6, 2025

- Start of PG Diploma Courses: February 25, 2025

- End of PG Diploma Courses: August 11, 2025

Candidates who qualify the C-CAT exam will be eligible for the PG Diploma programs offered by CDAC, which begin in late February.