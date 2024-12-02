Charting Odisha’s AI future: Strategic insights for inclusive growth

The workshop in Bhubaneswar delved into Odisha’s strategic vision for AI, aligning with India’s broader technological aspirations. With the state allocating over `10,000 crore to AI development, the session focused on leveraging Odisha’s unique resources and addressing socio-economic challenges through innovative AI deployment. Key discussions revolved around equitable AI adoption, robust digital infrastructure, ethical frameworks, and sector-specific strategies for maximizing AI’s impact.

Highlights of discussions

l Equitable AI Integration: Ensuring marginalized communities benefit from AI, fostering social equity and prosperity.

l Industry-Academia Collaboration: Strengthening partnerships to develop skilled talent, drive research, and create localized solutions like regional-language chatbots.

l Infrastructure Development: Establishing high-performance computing centers and connectivity to support startups and AI innovation.

l Ethical AI Frameworks: Emphasizing responsible AI adoption to ensure public trust and privacy.

Sector-specific insights

l Agriculture: AI for precision farming, pest control, and supply chain efficiency to boost productivity and sustainability.

l Healthcare: Early disease detection and enhanced healthcare delivery, especially in underserved rural areas.

l Education: AI-driven personalized learning and teacher-assistive tools to improve educational access and quality.

l Disaster Management: Predictive models and real-time monitoring to mitigate risks from natural calamities like cyclones and floods.

l Economic Development: AI to drive innovation, optimize urban planning, and monitor infrastructure health for resilient growth.

l Climate Action: Leveraging AI for environmental monitoring, sustainable urban development, and addressing climate vulnerabilities.

l Social Equity: Data-driven policies to reduce disparities and enhance regional development.

Call to action

The workshop emphasized creating a dynamic, actionable AI strategy tailored to Odisha’s unique needs while contributing to national goals. A collaborative approach with stakeholders across sectors will be crucial in building a sustainable AI ecosystem that improves livelihoods and drives economic growth.

(The author is Vice Chancellor, NIST University)