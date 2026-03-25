CIS students celebrates Multicultural Day

Bengaluru: The Canadian International School (CIS) Bengaluru celebrated the diversity of students, parents, and faculty at the annual Multicultural Day celebration at its campus. The event hosted over 35 nationalities, making it the perfect platform to showcase a vibrant display of traditions, costumes, food, and cultural pride from countries all over the world. This celebration is organized by the School Community Association (SCA). Its attendees immersed themselves in the graceful performances, cultural exhibits, and culinary offerings of the Country Representatives.

The festivities started with the Parade of Nations where staff and students waved their flags down the crowd as they represented their home country with so much joy and pride. Cultural booths from 18 countries such as Argentina, Australia, Canada, Finland, France, Japan, Korea, Mexico, The Philippines, Thailand, Taiwan, South Africa, Kenya, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, and India.

This was then followed by a variety of performances that showcased the traditions of their respective cultures. During this time, the cultural booths that lined both sides of the field were bustling with attendees learning more about the traditional food, artefacts, and games that were carefully prepared. This part of the day is always a highlight amongst the crowd as families share signature dishes from their homes, thus inviting the community to be part of their story.

Luciano, an IB2 student, shared “I will miss attending it when I graduate next year as the event is great at exploring different cultures”.

Dr. Ted Mockrish, Head of School, Canadian International School, noted, “This year’s Multicultural Day event was just another wonderful event of music, fun, dance, and food. We are so thankful and grateful for all the many different cultures and nations that contribute to the school each and every day”.

Jessie, Head of Department of Arts, Canadian International School, highlighted, “Multicultural Day at CIS reinforces our commitment to celebrating and nurturing diversity by actively involving everyone in contributing to and celebrating our shared mission and vision for the school”.

Chithra Praveen from the SCA stated that the “Country Representatives and Volunteers’ enthusiasm in proudly showcasing their cultures brought the event to life as they put in tremendous effort to create engaging and beautiful booths. This celebration would not have been possible without the collaboration and spirit of our entire CIS community”.