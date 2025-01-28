Collective Artists Network’s Under 25 Redefines How Youth Prepare for the Real World

Bangalore : Collective Artists Network’s Under 25, India’s largest youth-focused network, is breaking new ground in empowering young people to “get ready for life.” By bridging the gap between aspirations and real-world opportunities, Under 25 is the definitive destination for students and young professionals to learn, grow, and thrive. The newly reimagined Under 25 app amplifies this mission.

The platform seamlessly combines practical skills, financial independence, and career opportunities and has enabled 325k+ users to earn over ₹1.8 crore so far. “Our mission is to empower students with the tools and opportunities to shape their future,” said Jeel Gandhi, CEO of Under 25. “India’s youth are driving cultural and economic change, and we’re proud to be the platform that bridges their aspirations with real-world possibilities. The new app isn’t just a tech upgrade—it’s an evolution of our vision. It’s a chance to engage authentically with the most dynamic and influential demographic in India today.”

India is home to the largest youth population in the world, making it a crucial market for brands looking to connect with the next generation of consumers. Under 25 offers unmatched access to this influential demographic, creating genuine connections through missions, collaborations, internships, and direct engagement tools.

The platform offers unprecedented value to brands through its deep connection with India’s youth, “Our partnership with brands goes beyond traditional advertising,” Jeel added. “It’s about co-creating experiences that resonate with young audiences, fostering loyalty and trust while helping brands stay ahead of cultural shifts.”

Brands can access critical insights and collaborate directly with India’s next generation of trendsetters. These opportunities allow them to connect authentically with youth shaping trends, influencing their peers, and even impacting purchasing decisions within their families and communities.