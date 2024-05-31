Conference on Sustaining Cultural Diversity in the Context of Emerging Technologies held

Hyderabad: Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad organized a conference on “Sustaining Cultural Diversity in the Context of Emerging Technologies in India” at the School of Humanities on campus.

Junhi Han, Chief of Culture, UNESCO, New Delhi, spoke on the theme of the conference as topical and relevant given the necessity to preserve diversity.

Eminent scholars from literature, linguistics, translation and folk culture studies spoke in the two-day online conference on use of emerging technologies to sustain cultural diversity in India. Speakers have cautioned on addressing the existing biases and inequalities in use of these technologies which may inadvertently perpetuate or exacerbate the disparities. Therefore, it's imperative to promote ethical practices, diversity in tech industries, and inclusive design principles in order to ensure that technology contributes positively to diversity.

Prof. J. Prabhakar Rao, Dean, School of Humanities, welcomed the participants. The valedictory address was delivered by Dr. Rahul Kumar, Deputy Director, CCRT, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Prof. Pramod Nayar, University of Hyderabad, has concluded the conference by summarising the presentations.