Live
- Celebrate National Olive Day: Discover the Surprising Health Benefits of Olives
- World No Tobacco Day: Both vaping and smoking are harmful to health!
- West Bengal Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Poll Predictions And Where To Watch
- Man Fatally Stabs Woman After Rejected Advances In Andhra Pradesh, Attempts Suicide
- Sharath Kamal elated, surprised on being chosen as India’s flag bearer for 2024 Paris Olympics
- Maruti Suzuki Partners with DBS Bank for Dealer Inventory Funding
- Nishant Dev Secures Historic Olympic Quota in Boxing
- Boxer Nishant Dev qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics; Ankushita Boro misses the cut
- Delhi-Srinagar Vistara Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Lands Safely At Srinagar Airport
- Holiday Swimming ends in tragedy
Just In
Conference on Sustaining Cultural Diversity in the Context of Emerging Technologies held
Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad organized a conference on “Sustaining Cultural Diversity in the Context of Emerging Technologies in India” at the School of Humanities on campus.
Hyderabad: Prof. B.J. Rao, Vice Chancellor, University of Hyderabad organized a conference on “Sustaining Cultural Diversity in the Context of Emerging Technologies in India” at the School of Humanities on campus.
Junhi Han, Chief of Culture, UNESCO, New Delhi, spoke on the theme of the conference as topical and relevant given the necessity to preserve diversity.
Eminent scholars from literature, linguistics, translation and folk culture studies spoke in the two-day online conference on use of emerging technologies to sustain cultural diversity in India. Speakers have cautioned on addressing the existing biases and inequalities in use of these technologies which may inadvertently perpetuate or exacerbate the disparities. Therefore, it's imperative to promote ethical practices, diversity in tech industries, and inclusive design principles in order to ensure that technology contributes positively to diversity.
Prof. J. Prabhakar Rao, Dean, School of Humanities, welcomed the participants. The valedictory address was delivered by Dr. Rahul Kumar, Deputy Director, CCRT, Ministry of Culture, Government of India. Prof. Pramod Nayar, University of Hyderabad, has concluded the conference by summarising the presentations.