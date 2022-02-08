CPGET 2021 special phase counselling dates for vacant PG seats

Hyderabad: The Osmania University on Tuesday announced the Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (CPGET) 2021 special phase counselling for admissions to vacant PG seats on the campus, constituent and district PG colleges of several universities in the State.

Candidates who qualified in the CPGET 2021 can register, if not registered in the earlier counsellings, for online verification of certificates between February 9 and 11. The web options can be exercised by already registered and verified candidates between February 9 and 11, while newly registered and verified candidates can give web options on February 12.

The provisional seats allotment will be displayed on February 14; candidates who receive seats should report to respective colleges between February 15 and 16. The admission process is open for all qualified and eligible candidates, including those who already admitted in other colleges in the earlier phases of admissions, the OU said. The special phase admission process is not applicable to affiliated and government colleges.

The CPGET is conducted for admissions to PG, PG diploma and five-year integrated programmes offered by the OU, KU, TU, MGU, PU, SU and JNTU-Hyderabad. For details, students may visit the website https://cpget.ouadmissions.com.