Creating Conscious Learning path for the Future of Education

In a rapidly transforming world driven by technological evolution, evolving education techniques and emerging needs of the parents for the future of their children, Dreamtime Learning emerges as a beacon of innovation, shaping the future of education.

Dreamtime Learning onboarded 5000 learners through its Online School, Micro School, and B2B Curriculum Licensing offerings, showcasing the effectiveness and versatility of its educational solutions. The company aims to expand and double its strength in the upcoming year, reinforcing its commitment to providing quality education. In its inaugural year, Dreamtime Learning showcased the effectiveness and acceptance of its innovative educational solutions. It has expanded with a learner base from 20 countries and onboarded 50 Partner Schools and expects 10,000 learners by the end of 2024.

Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning, stated, "My aim is to bring the transformational model in education which boosts conscious learning and developing future-ready education. Dreamtime Learning adds an innovative realm to this force. We firmly believe in reshaping education and providing learners with a high-quality, real-world learning experience tailored to their interests, needs and choices. Education should be immersive, engaging, and inclusive, and our Dreamtime Learning is a one-stop solution leveraging the latest developments in educational technology. 2023 has been a remarkable year for the education ecosystem as many policies and reforms were framed favouring the sector. Understanding industry needs and requirements, we crafted Dreamtime Learning, which aligns with various concepts, boosting learners, educators and parents and creating a disruptive ecosystem. Dreamtime Learning is not just about learning; it's about creating a future where individuals can discover, regulate, and master their unique path to success".