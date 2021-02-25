CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 Announced on csirnet.nta.nic.in

NTA (National Testing Agency) has announced CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 on February 24, 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results through the official site of CSIR on csirnet.nta.nic.in. The examination was held on November 19, 21, 26, and 30, 2020.

On December 3, 2020, the answer key was released. As per the official notice, the result has been finalized by CSIR after addressing all the queries received from the candidates till the specified date of December 4, 2020. The candidates who appeared in the test may log in to the website using their application number and birth date. Check the steps to know the result below.

Steps to Check CSIR UGC NET Result 2020:

 Go to the official site of CSIR NET on csirnet.nta.nic.in.

 Click on the link CSIR UGC NET Result 2020 available on the home page.

 A new page will get displayed where candidates need to enter the application number, date of birth and security pin.

 Your result will appear on the screen.

 Download the page after you check the result.

 Take a hard copy of the same for the future.

The candidates who qualify under JRF (NET) and Lectureship/Assistant Professor (NET) provisionally qualified, subject to verification of documents by CSIR. In this regard, no separate intimation letter shall be issued. Candidates will be notified separately of the instructions relating to issuance /obtaining an Eligibility Certificate to qualified candidates. For more related details, candidates can visit the official site of NTA CSIR.