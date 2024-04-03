Live
- Andhra Pradesh Govt. to Commence Pension Distribution Today
- Missing fishermen rescued in Appikonda beach
- 7.3-magnitude quake hits Taiwan, tsunami alert issued
- Happi Mobiles announces 6th anniversary offers
- Digital infra key to Viksit Bharat: FM
- Pensioners falling victim to Jagan's evil designs: Bonda Uma
- Key indices edge down
- Sangita Jindal elected Asia Society India chief
- Fevikwik rolls out new products
- Liquor flow during polls destroying youth: CFD
Just In
Cyber security online training: Applications invited
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security Courses...
Hyderabad: The National Academy of Cyber Security invites online applications for admission into the Govt. of India Certified Cyber Security Courses Online Training. Interested Intermediate, Degree, Diploma, Engineering, and PG candidates can apply online from all over Telangana State for the respective courses for Training.
Courses offered are: Cyber Security Officer, PG Certificate in Cyber Security Management, PG Certificate in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, Master Program in Cyber Security & Ethical Hacking, The duration of the courses is three months to one year.
National Academy of Cyber Security offers a 50% fee subsidy in the form of concession in the course fee to SC, ST, BC, EBC, OBC, Minority, PH, women candidates, Ex-serviceman and their children under Swarna Bharat National Level Skill Development Program. After completion of the course, a Govt. of India Certificate will be issued. As per the Cyber Crime Magazine, big technology companies and IT/software companies have a U.S. skill shortage in Cyber Security with 3.5 Million job openings in Cyber Security in 2025.