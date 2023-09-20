Daughters of truck drivers to get Mahindra SAARTHI ABHIYAAN Scholarship for education

This Drivers’ Day, Mahindra Truck and Bus Division (MTBD), a part of the Mahindra Group, will award scholarships for the daughters of truck drivers, through the Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan. Project Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan is committed to make a small contribution towards transforming the lives of these girls by supporting their right to a higher education.



ahindra is one of the first commercial vehicle manufacturers to pioneer this initiative and felicitate the selected candidates with a scholarship of Rs.10,000- along with a certificate in recognition of their achievement. This endeavour marks another significant milestone in Mahindra Truck and Bus Division's ongoing commitment to the Truck driver community, which was initiated with the Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan in 2014. The initial outreach was conducted through reach out program at 75+ transport hubs pan India and well defined, transparent, and independent process. Until now, 8928 young girls have already benefited from scholarships under the initiative, allowing them to pursue their aspirations.

Speaking on the occasion, Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – Commercial Vehicles, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan is committed to empowering women in the Commercial Vehicle ecosystem and aims to improve the lives of the driver community. With this program we are elated to offer the daughters of Truck Drivers the opportunity to dream big and provide them with the support they need to soar towards their career goals. Mahindra Saarthi Abhiyaan has been warmly embraced by our drivers and partners, showcasing its effectiveness in enabling young girls to achieve their dreams.”

The company has planned to felicitate each girl selected for this scholarship by direct bank transfer of INR 10,000 and a certificate in recognition of this achievement. The felicitation will be hosted in Feb-Mar’24 at select locations by Mahindra Truck and Bus leadership India wherein 1100 scholarships will be awarded to Truck Drivers’ Daughters.











