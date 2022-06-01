Deadline extended for Group-1 applications

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday extended the last date for submission of applications for Group-I services recruitment up to June 4.

The Commission took this decision as some candidates raised grievances with its grievance cell that they were facing problems with regarding to payment, wrong pin and authentication issues.

As large numbers of candidates were applying in last few hours, they expressed fear that they may lose the opportunity, it said.

The TSPSC received a total of 3, 48, 095 applications for the Group-I recruitment till the last count on Tuesday.