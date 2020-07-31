X
Diploma in Elementary Education exams postponed

Diploma in Elementary Education exams postponed
Highlights

Visakhapatnam: The first year examinations of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) for 2018-2020 batch scheduled to be conducted from August 3 to 8 has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised dates will be announced shortly, according to the Director of Government Examinations A Subba Reddy.

