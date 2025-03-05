DKMS India and IIT Hyderabad Join Hands to Create Awareness About Blood Stem Cell Donation

DKMS Foundation India, a non-profit organisation dedicated to the fight against blood cancer and blood disorders, successfully conducted a blood stem cell awareness and donation drive in association with Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad (IIT Hyderabad) during the college’s fest Elan & nVision 2025.

The 16th edition of annual techno-cultural festival had DKMS Foundation India as the social welfare partner. DKMS leveraged this opportunity to educate and inspire the youth about the pressing need for having a stronger blood stem cell donor registry in India to fight blood cancers and other life-threatening blood-related disorders.

Through this partnership, the drive saw over 350 students stepping forward to register as potential blood stem cell donors, making the event impactful. The students’ participation reaffirmed the power of the youth in championing critical health initiatives.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Mehul Srivastava, Overall Coordinator, Elan & nVision 2025, stated, “By associating with DKMS Foundation we were not only able to raise awareness, but also empower students to bring about some change and take real action. The fact that registering as a potential blood stem cell donor could one day save a life resonated deeply with our student community and peers alike. We are pleased to contribute to making this drive an integral part of our festival experience.”

The participants were educated on the blood stem cell donation process, eligibility criteria, and the potential life-saving impact of their contributions throughout the event. Interactive sessions, myth-busting discussions, and personalised counseling at dedicated stalls helped dispel misconceptions, making it easier for students to make informed decisions.

Patrick Paul, Managing Director, DKMS Asia, expressed his appreciation for the students’ participation and the festival's commitment to social causes. “Our association with the educational institutes has always proved to set an impactful precedent by including social responsibility into events that celebrates students’ talent and innovation. We are pleased with the response and the positive attitude of the students. Their eagerness to register and partake in learning more about blood stem cell donation emphasises the potential of youngsters as change-makers in our society.” Patrick added.