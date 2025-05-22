Live
DOST First Phase Registration Ends with Over 87,000 Applicants for Telangana Degree Admissions
The first phase of Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) registration ends with 87,863 applicants. Payments were made by 78,778, and 57,719 students selected web options.
The first phase of registration for Degree Online Services Telangana (DOST) for degree course admissions ended on Wednesday.
Professor Balakishta Reddy, the DOST Convener and Higher Education Council Chairman, mentioned that 87,863 people had registered by the evening.
Of these, 78,778 people made payments, and 70,005 people completed their application. 57,719 people selected their web options for various courses in colleges.
The web option process will also end on Thursday. The first phase seat allotment will be done on the 29th of this month.
