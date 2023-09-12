Dreamtime Learning Launches Curriculum-Based Model for Futuristic Schools

After transforming the education industry with micro-schooling, Dreamtime Learning has ushered in an innovative initiative called 'Powered by Dreamtime Learning' or “Powered by DTL”. This is a customized and personalized curriculum model which is tailored for future schools to transform and infuse technological advancements. Conceptualized keeping into consideration three Pillars of Futuristic Education viz. Brain & Behavioral Science, Entrepreneurial & Growth Mindset, Social-Emotional Intelligence the curriculum is crafted free from franchise norms or additional costs.

The franchise model in education is tied to numerous limitations, including restricted flexibility, higher expenses, inconsistent quality, and loss of community connection. Recognizing the imperative to transcend these limitations and embrace modernization, renowned educationist Ms. Lina Ashar after a 30+ years stint since Kangaroo Kids & Billabong High School, Introduces a game-changing concept, 'Powered by DTL'. The curriculum is largely inherited by the International Standard Curriculum and a gamified curriculum designed for self-mastery. Aligned and structured with the NEP 2020, it also features an advanced and user-friendly Learning Management System (LMS) for better learning. Elevating the school management, the model also provides a teacher training program and gives access to upgrade pedagogy with all micro and macro approaches constantly.

Transforming education with an innovative concept, Ms Lina Ashar, Founder of Dreamtime Learning, said, “In an era marked by rapid advancements in AI, robotics, 3D printing, AR/VR, and biotech, it's crucial to question: Are our schools truly equipping our children for this future? India is on the urge to transform the education ecosystem by adapting personalized learning concepts, however many schools persist with outdated 'teach to the test' methods, and focusing on information, which is already, obsolete. By focusing on and developing a dynamic environment for learners that align with their individual interests and preferences, it is also imperative to encourage schools as well as futuristic institutions to boost a new horizon. PoweredbyDTL integrates cutting-edge technological resources and a tailored approach driven by a futuristic curriculum. It also eliminates the franchise model for the school and thereby making the school owner the real Brand Owner. We need to move with the times and create a learning ecosystem that creates future professionals and citizens who can compete and flourish anywhere in the world.”

Dr. Swati Popat Vats, President, Early Childhood Association, said, “Dreamtime Learning’s vision for education is to make it a lifelong journey and future enabled for the kids. I am extremely delighted as President Early Childhood Association to be a part of such a revolutionary initiative by Dreamtime Learning that will not only revolutionize the way we approach education but also help adapt it to the rapidly changing, technologically advanced world. The aim to provide learners with the necessary skills, competencies and flexibility to thrive in any future venture is the need of the hour. This also encourages future schools to create a distinguished platform for learners”.

This curriculum-based model is all set to redefine the future of education by offering a dynamic and adaptable curriculum which comes along with LMS for Teachers, Learners, Parents and 360 degree academic support for the Teachers, that prepares learners of all ages for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.