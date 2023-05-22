EduFund and Crest Olympiads Join Hands to Launch Mental Maths Olympiad, Scholarships Worth ₹7.5L on Offer

EduFund, a leading ed-fintech startup that offers innovative investment solutions to Indian parents helping them save for their child’s future education, has announced its collaboration with Crest Olympiads to launch a new Olympiad exam called CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad (CEMMO) in association with the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Manthan, a government initiative to promote United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The initiative aims at improving mathematical skills of students while also making learning math fun and engaging.

EduFund and CREST Olympiad designed the mental math competition, especially for school students. It is widely known that India has a strong affinity towards mathematics, and this initiative is designed to help Indian school students elevate their skills and prepare for various competitive exams such as SAT, GRE, GMAT, JEE, and NDA, among others.

The CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad offers much more than a chance to improve your child's math and logical reasoning abilities. Apart from enhancing their skills, this initiative also allows them to win several exciting awards and recognitions. Participants who rank highly in the exam will receive prizes such as medals, certificates, and EduFund scholarships worth up to Rs. 7.5 lakhs!

Commenting on the collaboration, Eela Dubey, Co-Founder at EduFund, stated, "We are excited about this initiative. It's a platform to help students prepare for competitive exams, sharpen their skills and win some exciting rewards. Participating students can win scholarships up to Rs. 7.5 lakhs. We want to encourage students to learn universal skills like mental maths and logical reasoning that are widely used so that they have bigger and better opportunities in the long run."

Nitin Godawat, Managing Director - CREST Olympiads, added, "Maths is revered in our country. We have dedicated cities where students learn and practice maths and logical reasoning religiously. The CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad is an opportunity to bring this to the rest of India and help students recognise the value of studying a skill so universal. This opportunity not only lets you participate globally, but it is a chance to win scholarships to pursue your academic dreams in the future."

CEMMO is a unique opportunity to sharpen your child's mental math skills and logical reasoning abilities. It also goes a long way in prepping them to face competitive examinations, which are crucial in today's world for any student to enter a respected university. Signing up for the mental math olympiad can also be rewarding for your child; they stand a chance to win trophies, medals, gift vouchers, merit certificates, etc., given they clear the cut-off. They also make themselves eligible for CEMMO Scholarships worth Rs. 7.5 lakhs.

CEMMO is an exam for students in grades 1-12 that evaluates their logical skills, aptitude, and ability to perform quick mathematical operations without a calculator, among other things. With participants from all over India, the competition aims to enhance students' promptness, confidence, and mental agility. Additional details regarding the Olympiad include that it will be conducted in English. The test papers are crafted according to the syllabi of numerous international boards. To take the exam, students must use a web-enabled device with a webcam, such as a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer. The use of mobile devices is prohibited. For students in the first grade, a parent or teacher may assist them in navigating the exam's questions.

The CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad will be held on the 22nd, 24th and 25th of July, 2023. Since it's an online exam, students can attend it from the comfort of their homes. The exam has multiple-choice questions, and students are encouraged to take practice tests about a month before the exam. CREST Olympiad will also host two practice tests on the 23rd and 24th of June 2023 to help students get acquainted. Doing so can help them familiarise themselves with the exam's style and structure, ultimately aiding in their preparation for the final exam that will take place in July 2023.

CREST EduFund Mental Maths Olympiad results will be announced in August 2023. All the winning candidates will receive their awards in September 2023.

To prepare for the exam, students may check the website of the CREST Olympiad and review the syllabus and subject matters listed there. Registration for the exam can be done in two ways - either as an individual or through your school. Students must pay an entry fee of Rs. 225 in India if they register individually. However, there is a positive aspect to consider: registering through schools is entirely free for students.