EFLU celebrates National Sports Day

Hyderabad: Prize distribution and cultural events marked the National Sports Day celebrations at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus on Tuesday.



EFLU Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar, at a special function held at the Amphitheatre, distributed prizes to the winners and certificate of participation to the participants of various competitions held as part of the National Sports Day celebrations.

The VC paid tributes to the legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, whose birth anniversary is commemorated as the National Sports Day.

Prof. Suresh Kumar exhorted the students and others to make sports as an integral part of their lifestyle to keep fit and healthy.

“Participating in sports and games helps one to take defeats and failures in right spirit and motivate them to fight back with renewed enthusiasm to win the next time. It promotes sportsman spirit,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor appealed to the students to get inspired by the recent achievements of the Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won the Gold medal in Javelin throw at the World Athletics Championship, and Chess Prodigy Praggnanandhaa, who won Silver medal at the Chess World Cup-2023.

Prof. Suresh Kumar stated that series of initiatives like the Khelo India, Fit India, and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been galvanizing the domain of sports in our country and bringing the latent talent of many youngsters from across the country.

He hoped that the initiatives being implemented in the country would soon transform our nation as a major Sports Country.

The VC appreciated the enthusiastic participation of the students, faculty, and non-teaching staff members in the competitions organised as part of the National Sports Day celebrations in the campus.

The celebrations witnessed some breathtaking cultural performances and soulful rendition of the songs by the members of the EFL University’s Music Club.

Senior academic administrators, faculty, students, non-teaching staff members took part in large numbers in the celebrations.