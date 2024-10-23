EFLU counselling Centre conducts talk on mental health awareness

Hyderabad: The EFLU Counselling Centre organised a talk on the topic ‘Academic Spaces and Mental Health: A Balancing Act’ on the occasion of the World Mental Health day. The talk was delivered by Dr. Soumya Madabhushi, Counselling Psychologist and Founder of Amaani Wellness Enterprise on Wednesday at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad campus.

The EFLU Counseling Centre offers professional counselling services to students. The centre aims to promote well-being and address mental health concerns faced by the university fraternity, and the talk by Dr. Soumya is one such counselling initiative.

Dr. Soumya in her talk, laid importance on increasing self awareness on the issue of mental health. She asked students to identify thought traps, unproductive behaviour patterns, negative emotions in oneself. Dr. Soumya, highlighted the need to understand the impact of stress in different domains like academics, career, relationships. She asked students to identify reasons that trigger stress and urged students to develop coping mechanisms, create support systems and inculcate creative ways in dealing with mental stress.

The talk was well received and was attended by students, teachers and staff in large numbers.