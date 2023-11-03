EFLU holds talk on Gender Stereotypes, Language

Hyderabad: Prof N Vasanthi, a faculty member of the NALSAR University of Law, on Friday called for increased conversations on gender stereotypes and language.

She stated that stereotyping of genders is doing a great disservice to the cause of empowerment of women and is proving detrimental in acknowledging their unpaid work in societies.

Prof. Vasanthi, as the resource person, was giving a talk on “Gender Stereotypes and Language,” organised by the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU).

She highlighted the need to reform and refine the language being routinely used in dealing with the sexual harassment and other forms of violence against women.

“The Supreme Court recently released a Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes to highlight the fact that stereotypical language may reinforce the ideas contrary to our Constitutional ethos,” she added.

Prof. Vasanthi said that on the lines of judiciary, which reflected and set out to end the stereotyping of gender through the handbook, other institutions like the media need to strive to end gender stereotyping.

“Conversations and talks in the public sphere will help create better awareness about the rights of the women and enable them to fight against the injustice or harassment of all forms at workplaces and at the domestic front,” she added.