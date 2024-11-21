EFLU hosts talk on 75 years of the Indian Constitution

The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad organised a talk titled 75 years of Constitution- Experiences and Expectations. The talk was organised as part of the Constitution Day celebrations and was delivered by Prof. G.B Reddy, senior professor of Law, College of Law, Osmania University.

During the course of his lecture Prof. G. B Reddy highlighted that the Constitution has become the all- important document in the last 75 years: all citizens are aware of their fundamental rights, fundamental duties and objectives of the Constitution, Liberty, Justice and Equality.

“Indian Constitution is one of the greatest constitutions in the world” stated Prof. G. B. Reddy. He further emphasised that there must be unity and integrity in the country and all citizens need to respect the constitution and develop a constitutional culture. Prof. Reddy attributed backwardness as one of the major problems that we have been facing in the country. He asserted that good governance, social justice and empowerment are the major goals of the Constitution. Prof. Reddy stated that the “Indian constitution is a social document” and the Constitution is the result of people’s power: there is governance in accordance with the constitution. The fundamental duty of all the citizens is to respect the ideals of the Constitution.” he further added.

The talk was well received and was attended by students, teachers, and staff in large numbers. The University is planning to conduct a series of events as part of the Constitution Day celebrations, which includes a debate and quiz competition for students. On November 26, the University is planning to organise a public reading of the preamble of the Constitution of India to reaffirm the commitment to the republic and uphold the significance of the constitution.