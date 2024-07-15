Empower young for a better future

The World Youth Skills Day, celebrated on July 15th, is a significant event that underscores the importance of skill building in today’s competitive world. Since its inception, this day has been a catalyst for meaningful dialogues, innovative strategies, and collaborative efforts to develop youth skills. It brings together educators, policymakers, employers, and youth organisations to share best practices and forge partnerships that empower young people to thrive. This is a crucial platform for addressing the need to help young people build on their existing skill set and the potential that this holds for the country’s economic landscape.

Tackling unemployment

India faces a significant challenge with unemployment, particularly among young adults. A recent report suggests that the unemployment rate for the 20-24 age group is a staggering44.49%, while the 25-29 age group sits at 14.33%. Another alarming fact is that the demand for skilled employees is also rising. When analysed together, these two scenarios alert us to the need to enhance skill-building efforts.

The importance of skill development for youth

Skill development is not just about addressing unemployment; it’s about empowering young people in multiple ways. By ensuring they possess the up-to-date skills employers seek, it increases their employability, leading to better job prospects, higher earning potential, and greater financial independence. But the benefits don’t stop there. Skill development can also be a catalyst for entrepreneurship, equipping young people with the knowledge and abilities to start their businesses. In today’s economy, where self-employment is on the rise, this is a crucial aspect of skill development. Furthermore, skill development allows for more excellent career stability and growth.

Skill development and enhanced workforce productivity

Human capital is one of the most essential requirements for sustained economic growth. A well-skilled youth population translates to a more efficient and productive workforce. Therefore, equipping young people with the right skills allows them to adapt and contribute effectively. In addition to the economic benefits that this offers, it also strengthens the nation’s economic competitiveness on a global scale.

Furthermore, focusing on technical and vocational skills empowers India to participate more actively in the global economy. Skilled workers can contribute to advancements in various sectors, leading to increased productivity, better job opportunities, and, ultimately, a reduction in poverty.

This requires a collaborative effort.

The government, private sector, educators, training providers, and civil society organisations all have a role to play. By working together, we can create a more practical skill development ecosystem that caters to the specific needs of the job market.

The social impact of skill development

The benefits of a skilled workforce

extend beyond the economic sphere. When young people have the skills and opportunities to succeed, it fosters social stability and community development. A skilled workforce improves societal well-being by creating a sense of purpose and empowerment. With the ability to earn a decent living and contribute to society, young people are likelier to lead fulfilling lives and contribute positively to their communities.

The incumbent challenges and opportunities

While significant progress has been made in recognising the importance of youth skills development, challenges remain. The rapid pace of technological change means that the skills in demand are constantly evolving. Additionally, access to quality education and training remains unequal, particularly in developing countries and marginalised communities. However, these challenges also present opportunities. The digital revolution has made learning more accessible, with online courses, virtual mentorship programs, and digital skills training available at the click of a button. The growing emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility creates new career paths that didn’t exist a decade ago.

Bottomline

As we celebrate World Youth Skills Day, let us commit to creating a world where every young person has the opportunity to develop their skills and reach their full potential. By investing in youth skills development, we shape individual futures and build a more prosperous, innovative, and sustainable world for all. It serves as a powerful reminder of the power of skills development.

It is a call to action for all of us to play our part in empowering young people with the tools they need to succeed. As we look to the future, let’s remember that we are creating a better tomorrow by investing in youth skills today.

(The author is Founder of Shaalaa.com)