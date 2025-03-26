Enhancing student learning and global exposure

To expand academic opportunities and international collaborations, Medicaps University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Aivancity School of AI and Data for Business & Society, Paris, France. The agreement aims to enhance student learning experiences, facilitate academic exchanges, and provide global exposure through various joint initiatives.

The partnership will introduce student exchange programs, dual-degree opportunities, and joint research projects in artificial intelligence, data science, and business applications. Students from Medicaps University will have the chance to study at Aivancity in Paris, gaining international exposure and access to leading experts in the field. Additionally, the collaboration includes industry-oriented workshops, expert lectures, and training programs to keep students updated on emerging trends in AI and big data.

The MoU was formalized in the presence of Prof. Laurent Chebassier, International Development Director at Aivancity, Medicaps University’s Vice Chancellor Prof. (Dr.) D.K. Patnaik, Registrar P. Siluvainathan, and OSD to Chancellor Shri Palash Garg.

Prof. Chebassier expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the immense opportunities it presents for students in AI-driven education. Prof. (Dr.) Patnaik highlighted Medicaps University’s commitment to global engagement, stating that the collaboration will equip students with future-ready skills and strengthen their academic and career prospects.

Beyond academics, the MoU will also facilitate internship and career opportunities in Europe and India, further enhancing students' employability in AI-driven industries. This strategic partnership reinforces Medicaps University’s mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry, preparing students to become global leaders in artificial intelligence and data sciences.