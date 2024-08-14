ETS India and Consortium of Foreign Education Advisors (CFEA) Join Forces to Enhance TOEFL and GRE Support for AP/Telangana Students

ETS India, a subsidiary of ETS, the world’s largest private educational assessment organization renowned for its TOEFL® and GRE® tests, has announced a transformative partnership with The Consortium of Foreign Education Advisors (CFEA). This landmark collaboration is set to significantly elevate support for students in Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Telangana by offering unmatched resources and expert guidance for TOEFL and GRE preparation.

In response to the high number of students from AP and Telangana pursuing higher education abroad, this partnership between ETS India and CFEA is designed to provide comprehensive support tailored to the needs of students from AP and Telangana. This includes significant savings on TOEFL and GRE test registrations, making these essential exams more accessible. Students will also benefit from expert advice and personalized counselling to help them navigate their study abroad journey. Moreover, they will have access to high-quality preparation materials, including the TOEFL Beginners Guide, practice tests, and more, ensuring they are well-prepared for their exams.

Sachin Jain, Country Manager, ETS India and South Asia, expressed his excitement about the partnership: “We are excited to collaborate with the Consortium of Foreign Education Advisors to better support students from AP and Telangana. This partnership is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier resources and guidance for students aiming to study abroad. By offering significant discounts, premium counselling, and extensive test preparation materials, we strive to empower students while upholding the highest standards of ethical practice in education.”

Additionally, this collaboration focuses on enhancing test security, a critical concern in the student recruitment industry. By leveraging the expertise of 20 leading international student recruitment firms, the initiative aims to promote ethical practices, address issues such as test security breaches and recruitment scams, and restore confidence among students and their families. This initiative aligns with CFEA’s mission to uphold high standards and provide transparent support to students.

Partnering with ETS India represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide robust support and resources for students from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana," said Mr Sekhar Bhupati, President and Spokesperson for the Consortium of Foreign Education Advisors (CFEA). "This collaboration not only enhances the accessibility and affordability of essential exams like TOEFL and GRE but also strengthens test security measures, ensuring a fair and transparent process. We are dedicated to fostering ethical practices in student recruitment and empowering students with the tools and guidance they need to achieve their international education goals.

The ETS India and CFEA partnership includes:

IAEC Consultants Pvt Ltd

Valmiki Group

Yathapu Consulting Pvt Ltd (I20fever)

Global Tree Careers Pvt Ltd

Orient Spectra

IVY Overseas

Sowrya Consultancy

Global Degrees

Bolster Overseas

Pupil Abroad

Pravasa Education

Fly High Consultants

Videsh Consultz

SN Global Consultants

Abacus Overseas

Bheri Overseas

One Window Overseas Education

The association welcomes new partners from educational organizations, student recruiters, and think tanks to join this coordinated effort. By coming together, the association aims to enhance educational opportunities and uphold the highest standards of support and security for students aspiring to study abroad. Both ETS India and CFEA are dedicated to equipping students from AP and Telangana with the tools they need for success in their international education endeavors, ensuring a fair and secure testing experience.