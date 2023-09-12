EuroKids unveils EUROTOTS, a toddler transition programme to aid learning and development

Mumbai: EuroKids announced the launch of its new program named Toddler Transition Program (TTP), also referred to as EUROTOTS. This unique learning and developmental program is meticulously designed to facilitate a seamless transition for toddlers from the comfort of their homes to the nurturing environment of EuroKids, fostering holistic growth and development.

EuroKids understands the significance of providing toddlers with a secure and consistent routine, especially when transitioning from home to a new setting. The Toddler Transition Program aims to seamlessly connect the familiar comforts of home with the exhilarating realm of early education, all while infusing the joy of learning into the journey of a growing child.

Based on the principle of helping children explore unlimited abilities and achieve essential life skills, the curriculum experts at EuroKids designed EUROTOTS for toddlers aged between 18 and 24 months. The program spans for 6 months and will continue until March next year across all the EuroKids centres. It will run five days a week, encompassing 100 sessions, enhancing their interpersonal, social, linguistic, and intrapersonal skills.

As part of the program, every child will be provided individual care and attention in the presence of experienced and trained all-female staff with a teacher-to-child ratio 1:6 and a dedicated support staff-to-child ratio of 1:6.

Announcing the launch of this Nationwide Program, KVS Seshasai, CEO of Pre-K Division, Lighthouse Learning (EuroKids), said, “'Early childhood education and care play a pivotal role in shaping a child's foundation, with 90% of brain development occurring before age 6. At EuroKids, we're dedicated to nurturing young potential through innovation. This program marks a significant milestone, bridging the journey from home to the world of early education."