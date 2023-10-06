FIITJEE's Big Bang Edge Test Redefining Student Potential Assessment

Hyderabad: In today's highly competitive world, parents struggle to know their children's academic potential and prospects. FIITJEE, a prominent name in empowering students for renowned competitive examinations, fulfils their quest. FIITJEE carries a legacy of preparing the students for academic excellence. With this laudable purpose, It has unveiled the Big Bang Edge Test.

Big Bang Edge Test is the most scientific tool tailored to furnish students with deep insights into their potential and help them make more informed and right career decisions. While other education players have unveiled similar tests, none have been able to match the level of excellence of FIITJEE. The Big Bang Edge Test is known for its comprehensive and scientific design with goal wise testing patterns, duration, quality of test papers, and analytical reports.

FIITJEE has become a household name owing to its renowned full-time faculty, pattern-proof study material, trend-setting infrastructure, personalised coaching, innovative programs, and unique teaching methodology, consistently producing the best results year on year.

FIITJEE will conduct the Big Bang Edge Test in offline mode on October 22nd and 29th, 2023. Students presently in class V, VI, VII, VIII, IX, X & XI are eligible to take the test and can pick the date that suits them best. The test for eSchool programs will be conducted online.

It is a platform that allows students to achieve 360-degree excellence by maximising their potential for national and international level competitive and scholastic exams.

The Big Bang Edge Test program maps out a comprehensive and streamlined approach to preparing for numerous noteworthy academic exams, including JEE Main, JEE Advanced, BITSAT, Olympiads, X & XII Boards, NTSE, and Jr. Olympiads. With its researched curriculum and expert guidance, this program is tailored to help students achieve their academic goals and excel in their studies.

If you aspire to study at the top engineering colleges in India like IIT, IISc, and NIT, excel in exams like NTSE, X / XII Boards, Sr. Olympiads, Jr. Science Olympiad, or pursue a career in fields like Arts, Commerce, Humanities, or Medical & bachelor's in science via CUET, FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test can help you accomplish your goals with its iconic & Life changing classroom programs, integrated school programs, and live online classroom programs.

The Big Bang Edge Test comprehensively evaluates a student's potential and aptitude for competitive and scholastic exams, beating all other competitors tests on diverse parameters.

Appearing in the Big Bang Edge Test can immensely benefit the students by learning about their aptitude and current potential without and enhanced potential with FIITJEE’s support, obtaining detailed performance analysis subject wise concept wise.

Students will also garner a comprehensive analysis of their readiness and gaps to be filled, to achieve their goals, including studying at an IIT or prestigious college in their desired field.

Furthermore, they will accomplish guidance on intermediate milestones such as the Jr. Science Olympiad, NTSE, X & XII Boards, BITSAT, Mathematics & Sr. Olympiads, etc. In addition, students will learn their position/rank at a national level, along with their Rank Potential Index (RPI)/Success Potential Index (SPI) as applicable for various competitive and scholastic exams.

Students will receive the following unparalleled academic benefits by appearing for FIITJEE's Big Bang Edge Test-:

· National Rank and Rank Potential Index (RPI)/ Success Potential Index (SPI) for diverse Competitive & Scholastic Exams and a free session of goal setting with the FIITJEE experts to prepare a roadmap for their optimum success.

· A detailed analysis of their readiness and required steps to achieve their study goal at an IIT.

· Obtain an evaluation of their current IQ and potential and a detailed analysis of relative performance in subjects, chapters, and concepts.

Here are the exclusive benefits on joining a FIITJEE Classroom / Integrated School Program or Live Online Classroom Program via the Big Bang Edge Test-

Benefits of early joining -

Students will be paying the lowest fee for the session starting April 2024.

They will receive academic guidance as listed in brochure through both offline and live online classes.

Furthermore, students and their parents by experiencing the process followed will be assured that they are with the best academic institution in the world.

FIITJEE created the first IQ test for IIT-JEE and now offers tests for various goals and classes.

Dr. Ananda Raman, Mentor-Director, FIITJEE Hyderabad Centres said “FIITJEE has undoubtedly set a gold standard in the field of competitive exam preparation. The institute’s unparalleled dedication to shaping young minds for success is commendable. The exceptional faculty, rigorous curriculum, and constant motivation provided by FIITJEE have been instrumental in countless students achieving their dreams. FIITJEE’s legacy of excellence continues to inspire and guide aspiring students towards a brighter future.”

“Since deep understanding and analytical skills are keys to success in any career & life itself, FIITJEE’s Big Bang Edge Test provides students with a golden chance to evaluate their Analytical skills, IQ & Aptitude for Engineering and other rewarding careers in various fields in general. Through Big Bang Edge Test, classes for early joining academic benefits will start from December 2023 and will be conducted via both offline and online modes, ensuring that students do not lose even a single day of their preparation, says Mr. R L Trikha, Director, FIITJEE Group.”

‘’FIITJEE encourages students to comparatively evaluate the testing pattern, test duration and quality of test papers of various examinations conducted by other Institutes with Big Bang Edge Test’s goal-oriented, critical, and comprehensive testing & analytics reporting system. With this, the students will be able to recognise the difference,'' added Mr. Trikha.

Like any other FIITJEE Admission test, this is also a scholarship test. Details are available on www.bigbangedge.com .

The last date to register for the Big Bang Edge Test is two days prior to the respective test date. (i.e. 20th October 2023 for 22nd October 2023 Test & 27th October 2023 for 29th October 2023 Test).

FOR ONLINE PAYMENT MODE: Students are required to upload their unique ID (Aadhaar card or proof of date of birth) at the time of registration.

Registration can be done through www.bigbangedge.com or by downloading the Big Bang Edge Test App on Mobile through the Google Play Store. For Registration through Mobile, please visit www.bigbangedge.com/mobile .

FOR OFFLINE/PAPER REGISTRATION MODE: Registration can be done by filling out the Registration Form and submitting it with a unique ID (Aadhaar card or proof of date of birth) at the nearest FIITJEE Centre.