Just In
First Round of NEET PG medical counseling completed at NTR Health University
Highlights
The first phase of counseling for MD and MS postgraduate medical seats in both government and private medical colleges under NTR Health University for the academic year 2024-25 has concluded. A total of 1,722 seats were successfully filled during this initial counseling phase, as announced by the university in Vijayawada.
Successful candidates are required to report to their respective medical colleges by 3 PM on December 4 to secure their admissions. Additionally, it has been communicated that the first-year postgraduate medical classes are scheduled to commence on December 20.
Officials have also made available details regarding admissions for service and management seats on the university's website for prospective students.
