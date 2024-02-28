GITAM celebrates National Science Day

Hyderabad: GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad celebrated National Science Day on Wednesday, to honor the discovery of the 'Raman Effect'. The event, themed "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat", aimed to promote public appreciation for Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The highlight of the event was an enlightening talk by the distinguished Nobel Laureate, Prof. Gregg L. Semenza, known for his remarkable contributions to the field of Genetic Medicine at Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. Prof. Semenza's insights provided inspiration for the academic community and beyond, as he discussed the importance of understanding how the body ensures the cells receive oxygen.

Prof. Semenza explained the groundbreaking research work that led to the discovery of the protein hypoxia inducible factor one, which plays a crucial role in regulating oxygen levels in the body. He emphasized the significance of this discovery in developing treatments for conditions such as anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease.

During the event, the Cell Culture Lab and Central Instrument Facility Lab were inaugurated, providing a platform for interdisciplinary knowledge exchange and collaboration. Prof. Semenza also planted a sapling as a green initiative for a sustainable future and visited the Kautilya School of Public Policy to interact with faculty members.

Dr. S. Chandrasekhar, Former Secretary of DST, introduced the guest and highlighted the significance of National Science Day, while Prof. D.S. Rao, Pro Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, Hyderabad, felicitated Prof. Semenza for his valuable contributions to the field of science.

The event offered a unique opportunity for students to engage with one of the leading scientists in the field and emphasized the importance of pursuing a career in science. Prof. Semenza encouraged the students to take a systematic approach to problem-solving and to seek out opportunities for early exposure to research in scientific labs.

A total of 800 students from eight different schools, like- Epistemo Vikas Leadership School, Canary The Global School, DPS Miyapur, Sreenidhi International School, Pallavi International School Keesara, Genesis International School (three branches), Pioneers International School, Rao's International School participated in the scholarly event.