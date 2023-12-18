GITAM to host Quiz Competition from Dec 21

Hyderabad : To commemorate National Mathematics Day, the Department of Mathematics at GITAM School of Science has scheduled an interactive quiz competition and a presentation of mathematical models for school students. Additionally, there will be a math quiz tailored for students on December 21-22, 2023. Dr. D. Mallikarjuna Reddy, an Associate Professor of Mathematics and the organizer of this initiative said on Monday.

The primary objective of this event is to nurture an affection for mathematics among both school and university students. It offers a platform for them to exhibit their mathematical skills and acumen. The competition welcomes participation from students enrolled in 8th to 10th grades, as well as those attending GITAM.



Interested participants can apply for the contest, and the winners will receive participant certificates along with cash rewards. The last date for registration is December 20, 2023.

