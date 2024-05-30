Live
Group-I aspirants urge postponement of exam
Hyderabad: The Group-I service aspirants on Wednesday urged the State government and Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) to postpone the Group-I preliminary test scheduled for June 9 by two to three weeks, citing a clash with the Intelligence Bureau recruitment exam on the same day.
According to aspirants who already qualified in the Tier-I test for recruitment to assistant central intelligence officer (grade II/executive), they stated that they would not want to miss an opportunity to get into the central intelligence services due to the clash of two recruitment examinations.
“We, as government employees, along with several others, are currently competing to pass the test. However, due to our involvement in the recent Parliament elections and graduate MLC by-elections, we have been preoccupied for the past few weeks.
Therefore, we are requesting the government and TSPSC to consider postponing the exam by two to three weeks. This extension will afford us the necessary time to adequately prepare for the examinations,” expressed one aspirant, echoing the sentiments of others in a similar situation.