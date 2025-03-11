Group-I Mains results out, marks uploaded on website

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) released Group-I Mains exam results on Monday. The Commission uploaded the paper-wise marks secured by candidates who appeared for the Mains exam conducted from October 21 to 27 last year.

TGPSC Chairman Burra Venkatesham said that the details of the marks will be available on official website and the individual candidates can login on the TGPSC website www.tspsc.gov.in till March 16 to download them. The Group-I aspirants can apply for recounting via the website from March 10 to 24 (till 5 pm) on payment of Rs 1,000 per paper. After conclusion of the recounting process, the Commission will be hosting the total marks of all candidates on its website and the general ranking list (GRL) will be published, said a senior officer, TGPSC.

Based on the GRL, the required number of candidates would be picked up for certificate verification, he said, adding that candidates would be informed individually and also through TGPSC website. The marks of the candidates who were admitted for the Mains exams on the directions of the High Court were not displayed as per the Court order.