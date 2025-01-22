Group-I Mains to be held from May 3 to 9

VIJAYAWADA: The APPSC on Tuesday issued notification on Group-I Mains examination schedule.

As per the schedule, the Group-I Mains examinations will be conducted from May 3 to 9.

According to APPSC secretary I Narasimha Murthy, the Mains written examination (descriptive type) for Group-I services will be conducted by displaying the question paper on tabs. It may be noted that the prelims were conducted in March last year to fill 81 Group-I posts. Of the total 1,48,881 candidates who appeared fro prelims, 4,496 candidates qualified for Mains examination.