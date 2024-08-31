Gujarat: Stipends of medical interns, resident doctors across 19 colleges see 25 pc hike

Gandhinagar : The government of Gujarat has announced an increase in stipends for medical interns and resident doctors across government and GMERS (Gujarat Medical Education & Research Society) medical colleges.

There are over 3,000 medical interns and resident doctors across 19 state-run colleges.

This decision will impact medical, dental, physiotherapy, Homoeopathy, and Ayurveda students and professionals in the state. This move follows the recent increase in salaries for contract-based specialist doctors at CHCs, sub-district, and district hospitals.

“The stipend hike will take effect from April 1, 2024, and covers interns and resident doctors in six government medical colleges and 13 GMERS colleges. The revised stipends are designed to provide better financial support to these healthcare professionals during their training period.” officials shared.

“Under the new structure, medical interns in government medical colleges will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840, dental interns Rs 20,160, physiotherapy interns Rs 13,440, and Ayurveda and Homoeopathy interns Rs 15,120. For resident doctors, the stipends have been structured as follows: first-year medical residents will receive Rs 1,00,800, second-year residents Rs 1,02,480, third-year residents Rs 1,05,000, and senior residents and clinical assistants in the fourth year will receive Rs 1,10,880,” officials added.

Super speciality residents will see their stipends increase to Rs 1,20,960 in the first year, Rs 1,26,000 in the second year, and Rs 1,34,400 in the third year. The new stipends for dental residents are Rs 78,960 for the first year, Rs 81,480 for the second year, and Rs 83,496 for the third year. Physiotherapy residents will receive Rs 35,280 in the first year and Rs 43,680 in the second year.

Postgraduate residents in Ayurveda will also be at benefit with stipends set at Rs 50,400 for the first year, Rs 53,760 for the second year, and Rs 57,120 for the third year.

Interns at GMERS medical colleges will now receive Rs 21,840, with junior residents receiving Rs 1,00,800 and senior residents Rs 1,10,880. The stipend structure for GMERS postgraduate residents mirrors that of government medical colleges.