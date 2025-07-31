Hall tickets for TG CPGET-2025 released

Hyderabad: Osmania University has officially released the hall tickets for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TG CPGET-2025). This multi-university examination is designed for admission into various postgraduate and integrated programs across Telangana.

The entrance tests are scheduled from August 4 to August 11, 2025, and will take place in three Computer-Based Test (CBT) sessions daily. A total of 44 subjects are included in the PG admission framework, covering programs such as M.A., M.Sc., M.Com., M.Lib.I.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., PG Diplomas, and 5-year Integrated courses. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the following official websites: www.osmania.ac.in, https://cpget.tgche.ac.in and www.ouadmissions.com.

TG CPGET-2025 is a collaborative effort by Osmania University, in coordination with other state universities, including Kakatiya University, Telangana University, Palamuru University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Satavahana University, Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Women’s University, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, and Dr. Manmohan Singh Earth Sciences University.

Prof. I. Panduranga Reddy, the Convener of TG CPGET-2025 and Director of Admissions at Osmania University, urged candidates to check their test centre locations in advance and arrive at least 90 minutes before the examination begins. He emphasised the importance of adhering to the test schedules. The candidates are advised to come prepared with a valid photo ID and a printed hall ticket.

The university has arranged multiple centres across Telangana to ensure the smooth conduct of online examinations. Instructions about test day protocol—including identification requirements, reporting times, and CBT format guidelines—are available on the candidate hall tickets and respective university portals.

This entrance examination offers a valuable chance for thousands of candidates seeking to pursue advanced academic studies at reputable universities across the state. For assistance, candidates can refer to official helplines or check for updates on the Osmania University admissions portal, as stated by Pandugranga Reddy.