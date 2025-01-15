Honoring the brave defenders of the nation

Indian Army Day is celebrated every year on January 15th to honor the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army who have dedicated their lives to safeguarding the nation. This day marks the anniversary of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army in 1949, replacing General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief.

The Indian Army plays a crucial role in maintaining national security, protecting the borders, and ensuring peace during times of war and crisis. Army Day is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, especially at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi, where grand parades, military displays, and award ceremonies take place. Gallantry awards are presented to recognize outstanding acts of bravery. Schools and institutions organize events to educate students about the sacrifices of the armed forces.

The Indian Army’s motto, "Service Before Self," reflects its unwavering dedication. This day reminds every citizen to respect and appreciate the efforts of these brave soldiers who defend the nation’s sovereignty. Indian Army Day is not just a celebration; it is a tribute to the unyielding spirit of the warriors who stand strong to protect India, ensuring peace and security for all.