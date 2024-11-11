Honouring Maulana Abul Kalam Azad: Quotes and Wishes for National Education Day 2024

History of National Education Day

By the historical significance of 11 November, the Ministry of Education had announced that National Education Day should be observed on this day every year starting from 2008 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who made a significant contribution in laying down the national programme of education.

As the first education minister, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad helped build institutions and create conditions for primary and secondary education, expand opportunities for higher studies, etc. He was an education missionary for the oppressed, inspiring girls to study. He was convinced that free and compulsory education for all children until 14 years old should be ensured. India's highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna, was given posthumously in 1992 for his invaluable educational contribution.

Importance of National Education Day

National Education Day is celebrated to mark the importance of education in nation-building and personal growth.

It also motivates an opportunity to search for betterment of the Indian educational system, with a comprehensive purpose of imparting scientific and pragmatic knowledge.

The observance emphasises action to ensure that all youths and adults can access quality education and learn new skills, regardless of their background.

Education Day Quotes by Abdul Kalam Azad

“Education imparted by heart can bring revolution in the society."

“Educationists should build the capacities of the spirit of inquiry, creativity, entrepreneurial and moral leadership among students and become their role model."

“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career."

“You have to dream before your dreams can come true."

“Be more dedicated to making solid achievements than in running after swift but synthetic happiness."

“Slavery is worst even if it bears beautiful names."

“As a child of God, I am greater than anything that can happen to me."

“Teaching by the tongue can be perspired, but by good deed can stay stronger."

“Many people plant trees but few of them get fruit of it."

