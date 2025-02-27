How can a student’s privacy be protected in the age of AI?

Protecting student privacy in the increasingly digital world requires a thoughtful and comprehensive approach. It's essential to uphold ethical practices in artificial intelligence by employing unbiased algorithms and conducting regular audits to protect against discrimination or misuse of student information. Empowering students and parents to manage their data, including the ability to see, modify, or delete it, builds trust in the system. Additionally, educational institutions should provide students with knowledge about digital privacy to help them recognize risks and practice safe online behaviors. Being transparent is key - students and their families should be well-informed about how their data is collected and must have the opportunity to give their informed consent.

Educational institutions must embrace privacy-by-design principles that help minimize data collection while using techniques like anonymization and encryption. Clear policies that align with necessary regulations, such as the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act of 2023, should guide how data is handled. Access to sensitive information should be limited strictly to authorised individuals, and sharing data with third parties must follow stringent privacy standards. Implementing robust cybersecurity measures is crucial to safeguarding AI systems against breaches. Institutions should focus on collecting only the necessary data and avoid acquiring sensitive information unless necessary.

Lastly, accountability is vital; establishing ethical committees can ensure that artificial intelligence is applied ethically and in compliance with privacy standards, with regular reviews to keep pace with advancing technology.

In summary, we need diverse approaches to tackling the technological revolution, such as AI. These thoughtful measures help create a safe and supportive environment for integrating artificial intelligence into education while prioritising student privacy.

