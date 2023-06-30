How internships propel students toward careers

The internship is a perfect opportunity for gaining practical experience and integrating knowledge and skills students acquire through higher education. Internships will offer students a wealth of advantages, including a chance to expand their network and develop professionalism. Through internships, students can explore potential career paths to find the most suitable avenue. According to a survey conducted in 2022 in India, 88.42% of the respondents preferred to gain work experience through an internship. 2022 was also the year to mark the highest demand for internships since 2016.

Benefits of internships

Stronger resume:An internship is a fantastic way to get a perfect head start in yourcareer.Candidates who have completed their internships possess relevant work experience, better adaptability and a better sense of the work environment. The on-the-job experience eventually leads to robust CVs, reflecting a strong portfolio leading to a successful professional career.

Build a competitive edge over peers in the industry

Internships can shape one’s career by giving the necessary hands-on exposure during or after the academic journey.According to a recent study, an internship is a key differentiator during the hiring process. If two candidates have the same academic background, the employers will prefer the one who has completed the internship. Internships Help students familiarise themselves with the industry processes and keep them one step ahead while job hunting.

1. Knowledge application

Thelearnings from the classroom can be applied during an internship. The exposure gained through real-life situations can assist in building practical experience. Knowledge application facilitates capability building, ensuring students are future-ready. Additionally, one develops important soft skills, such as time management, effective communication, problem-solving, and teamwork.

2. Exposure to a professional environment

Internships provide valuable exposure to workplace culture, employee relations, and leadership structure. This facilitates a smoother transition for students’ initial professional roles compared to those without prior professional experience.

3. Professional skill development

Internships serve as a boon for students as it helps them understand their strengths, areas of improvement, likes, and dislikes to explore career avenues.It allows them room to make mistakes and learn from them to be more industry ready.Students will eventually take on new roles of managers, and leadership skills, team management skills, organisational behaviour, conflict resolution, emotional intelligence, and other organisational skills such as resource allocation, productivity enhancement, and event management learned during internships will accelerate their career graphs.

4. Networking and learning opportunities with professionals

Internships introduce students to good mentors early on in life, which also helps them be ready for their future career moves. They can discover their interest areas, make errors, learn, and seek guidance from their mentors. It is an excellent opportunity to network with professionals, hone existing and develop industry-specific skills under their guidance. It is advised to engage in networking and team-building activities during their internships.

5. Essential to draw business insights

Interns can observe first-hand how businesses operate and make critical decisions by working closely with professionals. They can gain insights into strategic planning, customer interactions, project management, and other essential aspects of a successful business. Industry knowledge further introduces them to their field’s intricacies and the latest market trends to develop sustained profitable businesses.

Steps to secure the best internship opportunity:

1. Alignment of academic aspirations and career plans

Students should pursue courses relevant to their career goals and gain in-depth knowledge of their field of study. Their academic background and career goals must align to land a perfect internship opportunity. One of the significant advantages of pursuing higher education at top-tier institutions is the opportunity to secure the best internships and placements.

2. Networking for success

Another best possible way to secure an internship is through networking. Networking is key to making some invaluable professional connections. So, students should make friends outside the group, and reach out to other peers and professors, guest speakers, industry experts, and potential employers, who can open doors to incredible internship opportunities.

3. Using job portals

Uploading an updated resume on top-rated job portals and exploring professional networking and social media websites are also great means of securing the best opportunity.

Overall, internships serve as a bridge between classroom learning and practical knowledge application. They provide a unique platform for students to draw valuable industry insights that cannot be gained solely through academic education, empowering them with the knowledge and experience needed to excel in the corporate world.So, students must research to find well-ranked universities that offer such opportunities and aspire to attend them. The hyper-personalised financial solutions designed by new-age financial institutions will enable the student fraternity to transition smoothly from academics to their professional careers, worry-free.

(The author is Chief Business Officer- Student Lending and Insurance Business)