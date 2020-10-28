HSNC University ushers new era with skill-based UG programmes

Mumbai: The HSNC University said on Tuesday that candidates interested in the newly-started undergraduate courses can apply online.

A university communiqué on Tuesday said that the HSNC in accordance with the NEP 2020 has decided to give importance to skill-based learning by introducing new programmes.

Accordingly, newly-formed cluster university comprising Mumbai's finest colleges of HR College, KC College and Bombay Teachers' Training College (BTTC) has launched the new courses in the field of Sports and Entertainment Management, combined with necessary theoretical aspects. The University also rolled out a BVoc programme for Web Technologies as the relevance of technology in every aspect of communication increases.

Also, it has announced Schools of Yoga, Performing Arts and Applied Science. With an added interest in the forthcoming generation in off-beat courses, HSNC University implements the idea of exploring various streams a student seeks.

Dr Hemlata Bagla, principal of K C College said, "introduction of these avant-garde courses is meant for all the student who wanted to pursue a creative career."

At HSNC University, the students certainly can learn extraordinary skills that help them in securing positions in respective industries. The platform is a great equalizer, and it is a new start for us, and for the learners."

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost said HSNC University mission is to nurture students for an industry that awaits an enhanced workforce. The University has announced new initiatives for students who don't want to miss out on their creative and disruptive sides.

He said while designing the syllabus, top industry experts, renowned statisticians, data scientists and reputed faculty of KC College have taken care. Of all aspects to balance the essential techniques of performing arts with balancing knowledge and skills through elective and ability, he said.

He said that the university has tied up with 100 plus companies to provide placements to certified students via their placement cell. The entire journey of learning will be accomplished in an interdisciplinary choice based credit score format opted by students.

Candidates aspiring to join the creative and new courses can visit the university website for the rules and regulations for applying online.