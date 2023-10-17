Huge opportunities in chemical industry

Hyderabad: Dr. Sharanbassappa, CEO & President of Zhejiang Sharan Chemical Technology in China, delivered an enlightening guest lecture on "Opportunities in Chemistry & Chemical Industries" at GITAM School of Pharmacy (GSP) in Hyderabad on Tuesday. The lecture highlighted the vast potential for academic and research opportunities in the chemistry and chemical industries for individuals with suitable qualifications in the field.

During the lecture, Dr. Sharanbassappa emphasized that most chemistry jobs require some level of qualification in the subject, ranging from a bachelor's degree to a Ph.D. He explained that while many chemistry jobs are lab-based, there are also opportunities for roles involving fieldwork, office work, and teaching in academic environments. Additionally, more senior positions can involve people management, business liaison, and department and budget management.

Dr. Sharanbassappa also discussed the diverse range of career paths available to chemists, including roles in Atmospheric Sciences, Chemical Engineering, Environment, Solid-state Physics, Forensic Science, Biochemistry, Medicine, and Agricultural Science. Some of the specific positions mentioned were Chemical Synthesis Scientists, Process Chemists, Analytical Chemists, Chemical Engineers, Hazardous Waste Chemists, Materials Scientists, Pharmacologists, Toxicologists, Water Chemists, and Environmental Chemists. He also provided insights into various types of chemical companies and pharma businesses, as well as the stages involved in the drug development process.

The guest lecture received an enthusiastic response from the budding Pharmacists in attendance, who had the opportunity to raise queries and engage in discussions with Dr. Sharanbassappa.

In addition to the lecture, the event also saw the inauguration of the "IPA Student Chapter" at GSP by Sainath, IPA Telangana Incharge. Sainath highlighted the importance of the chapter, which aims to provide a platform for students to enhance their knowledge and network within the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Nandan Kumar Duddukuri, CEO/Founder of Innatura Scientific Pvt. Ltd. also participated in the program. Prof. G. Shiva Kumar, Principal of GSP, extended a warm welcome to Dr. Sharanbassappa, Sainath and felicitated them for sharing their expertise with the students. The vote of thanks was proposed by Dr. Srikanth Gatadi, coordinator of the program.