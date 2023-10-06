  • Menu
Hundreds of toddlers at EuroKids to mark Aksharabhyasam month
Mumbai: EuroKids Preschool, is set to celebrate the sacred tradition of Aksharabhyasam – a significant milestone in a child's life. Aksharabhyasam is...

Mumbai: EuroKids Preschool, is set to celebrate the sacred tradition of Aksharabhyasam – a significant milestone in a child's life. Aksharabhyasam is commonly observed in south India, where children take their first steps into the world of learning and knowledge. Recognising the deep-rooted significance of this timeless tradition and age-old custom, EuroKids Preschool announces a special offer available at the nearest EuroKids centre. Through this initiative, EuroKids aims to ensure that every child starts their educational journey with a solid foundation.

In line with the brand's commitment to providing high-quality early childhood education to children between the ages of 2-6, the preschool has ideated this Aksharabhyasam initiative. By incorporating a blend of traditional customs and contemporary learning experiences, the preschool's idea of celebrating Aksharabhyasam is a testament to its commitment to holistic education and nurturing young minds. Aksharabhyasam, also known as Vidyarambham, is a cherished cultural tradition in India, where children begin their journey into the world of literacy and wisdom by writing their first alphabet. This pivotal moment symbolises the beginning of a lifelong journey of learning, knowledge and discovery.

The preschool aims to make this auspicious occasion a truly memorable experience for teachers and students by organising a wide array of engaging and entertaining activities, such as interactive learning workshops and community engagement. As a part of community engagement, children will visit a local orphanage and distribute various learning materials, sharing the joy of learning with everyone. Through these activities, toddlers will gain valuable insights and understand the importance of education.

