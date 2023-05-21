Hyderabad: AlliantGroup to create 9000 BFSI jobs

Hyderabad: AlliantGroup, the top global consulting and financial firm headquartered in Houston, USA, announced its expansion plans for Telangana. The proposed expansion plan is a huge boost to the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector of Telangana and India.

AlliantGroup, a powerhouse in consulting and financial services, is poised to expand in Hyderabad in a big way and make an impact on the city's BFSI sector. Renowned for their expertise in tax, accounting, and audit services, the company will be expanding their operations in Hyderabad, creating 9,000 new jobs. AlliantGroup announced their ambitious plans for substantial growth and development in Hyderabad after Dhaval Jadav, the CEO of AlliantGroup, along with the leadership team, had a meeting with the Minister at their Houston headquarters on May 19, 2023.

AlliantGroup is already been providing services in Audit, Tax, Advisory, and Accounting since 2020 with 1,000 employees in their 1,50,000 square feet office in Hyderabad. Building upon their established consulting arm, the 9,000 new jobs will take the total employment for Alliant to 10,000 in Hyderabad.

Expressing his delight at the announcement, KTR who had a meeting with the Group officials said, “Great opportunity for youth in the areas of Tax, Accounting, Audit Services and core IT technologies as well. Alliant’s decision once again exemplifies the unwavering trust and confidence that the BFSI industry has placed in the city.”