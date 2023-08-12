Hyderabad based upskilling platform OdinSchool clocks above 100% YoY growth

OdinSchool, India’s leading online upskilling platform has registered more than 100 percent year on year growth since its inception in May 2021. This comes as a significant achievement at a time when questions are being raised on the future of Edutech in India. The demand for OdinSchool’s data science and web development bootcamps has more than doubled in the last two years. The company has also grown in size, with the number of employees also more than doubling in the last one year.



Currently, OdinSchool has more than 3,000 active learners on its platform from diverse backgrounds. Freshers, experienced professionals, technology professionals, people from non-technology backgrounds seeking better career opportunities, and women intending to re-enter the workforce after a career break are pursuing OdinSchool’s data science and web development programmes.

“India, as the talent hub of the global technology industry, faces significant challenges in terms of skill gap. This gap has been our inspiration as well as an opportunity to launch an upskilling platform that is highly aligned to the skills that the industry demands. Since inception, we have received an overwhelming response from graduates and professionals who were able to improve their career prospects through our Bootcamps and stay competitive in industry.” says Vijay Pasupuleti, CEO of OdinSchool.

Given the overwhelming response to its courses, OdinSchool is exploring new offerings in other technology domains including digital marketing, cloud technologies and various management areas in coming quarters. “Through such an expansion, our goal is to address multiple emerging areas of work in the industry and contribute significantly towards bridging the skill gap.” He also added

Since its inception in 2021, OdinSchool has been at the forefront of bridging the critical skill gap seen in the Indian technology industry. According to a joint report by industry bodies NASSCOM &Zinnov, India could face a shortage of 14 – 19 lakh technology professionals by 2026. Furthermore, the reports predicts a 51 percent shortage in talent supply in emerging technologies like data science, AI (artificial intelligence), and ML (machine learning). With the advent of generative AI tools, such a skill gap is likely to widen in the coming years.

OdinSchool, which is a member of key industry associations including NASSCOM, SHRM, and HYSEA, has been designing and developing courses as per the changing needs of the technology industry. The approach is completely hands-on with learners working on numerous projects before being exposed to the industry partners for hiring. Interestingly, many learners hailing from tier-II and tier-III cities and women intending to restart their professional journey again, have been able to bag lucrative jobs in the technology industry after completing OdinSchool’s Bootcamps.

OdinSchool graduate Nagalakshmi Pothuguntla, who took a 11-year career break before relaunching her career as Associate Manager, Data Analytics at PepsiCo, said, “Relaunching one’s career after a break is not an easy feat. Your skills get outdated, and you get estranged from your own field of work. For the very same reason, I was on the lookout for a short-term Data Science course that prioritized in-demand skills. I discovered OdinSchool on YouTube and their bootcamps came across as very reasonably priced and outcome-based. They not only taught in-demand skills but also offered placement assistance. The best part was the weekend classes - my husband could take care of my kids over the weekends while I focused on attending classes and completing my projects. I am thankful to OdinSchool for such a great initiative which changed my life to a great extent.”

While on one hand OdinSchool addresses the needs of the learner community that wants to upskill and grow in their careers, the online platform also addresses the talent needs of the industry. Several companies have been able to save time and effort while being able to find talent trained as per their requirements.

Nisha Goyal, the Associate Human Resource officer at TekFriday said, “Finding the right talent is one of the biggest challenges we face. Upskilling platforms like OdinSchool have solved this problem for us to a certain extent. I appreciate OdinSchool for helping us hire top-quality candidates for Data Analyst roles. Their support ensured a smooth recruitment experience. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to work together in the future”. Currently, OdinSchool works with over 500 industry partners to help their learners get the best job opportunities.

OdinSchool is in pursuit of resolving this significant challenge through its curated, customised, and industry-ready data science and web development programmes.